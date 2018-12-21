The curious case of the OnePlus 6T and the amazing disappearing chin

The OnePlus 6T is one of the most impressive-looking phones we’ve seen in recent times, with its thin-bezels and teardrop notch equating to an 86% screen-to-body ratio.

However, OnePlus may be attempting to squeeze a couple of extra percentage points in judging by an ad recently posted to Instagram.

One Twitter user, who spied a sponsored tweet from OnePlus in his IG stories, provided some pretty compelling evidence the OnePlus marketing team has been a little handy with the photo editing software.

The chin on the brand new flagship device appears to be a little slimmer than the OnePlus 6 we reviewed, that’s for sure. Check out the evidence from Twitter user Pedro Peguero (via Android Police) below…

Now compare it to an actual photo of the OnePlus our reviewer took…

Given the OnePlus 6T enjoys that excellent screen-to-body ratio, it’s entirely unnecessary to doctor images to make the phone slimmer than it is. Perhaps the company is a little concerned about the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 which will ditch the notch completely and dramatically slim down the bezels compared to previous releases.

The £500 phone impressed our reviewer Alex Walker-Todd who awarded it 4.5 stars out of a possible 5. He was impressed with the in-display fingerprint sensor, slick design, and fast charging capabilities, as well as the up to date operating system. He also reserved praise for the excellent performance and battery life.

He concluded: “The OnePlus 6T brings new technology and worthwhile improvements to the table but still needs some tweaking.”

OnePlus hasn’t commented on the discovery, but it wouldn’t be the first company to apply a little post production wizardry in order to improve the appearance of its phones.

Does it bother you if OnePlus doctored an image of its smartphone to show slimmer bezels? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.