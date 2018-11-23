The OnePlus 6T is even more of a bargain with this phenomenal saving

OnePlus 6T is already an incredible phone, however with this Black Friday 2018 deal you can bag the awesome phone and loads of data too.
Fonehouse.co.uk is offering a 128GB OnePlus 6T on Vodafone for £36 per month and absolutely no upfront fee. That means you’re bagging a free OnePlus 6T with 100GB of data. Can’t say fairer than that, can you.
OnePlus 6T Incredible 100GB Black Friday Deal
Over the period of the two year contract of this deal you’ll be paying £864, a pretty good deal for such a fantastic phone. Buying the phone alone would cost you £499.
OnePlus 6T packs a serious amount of high-end tech inside its svelte body. There’s a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM and plenty of storage. Most phones will come with 64GB, whereas here you’re getting 128GB.
Other impressive features include a lovely OLED display with a small notch hiding the selfie camera, in-displaying fingerprint scanner and a robust face unlock system.
You’ll find two cameras on the back and these work together to capture lovely night shots and to add a silky blur to portrait snaps. The battery life is great too.
In our 4.5/5 OnePlus 6T review we said, “When it comes to flagship phones, OnePlus has established a two-device-a-year strategy. Similar to Apple’s ‘S’ branded, OnePlus’ ‘T’ phones aim to offer a refined experience on their immediate predecessors.
The OnePlus 6T looks to improve on the already excellent OnePlus 6 with a larger display, smaller notch, bigger battery and new fingerprint technology.”
