Black Friday 2018 deals week is here and there’s deals everywhere. One of the highlights in the Amazon Black Friday sale is a fantastic £70 saving on the stunning OnePlus 6.

That makes one of our favourite phones of 2018, and comfortably one of the most powerful, now just £399. That’s an incredible price for a phone with specs similar to far higher priced phones.

OnePlus 6 boasts the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. As a comparison, that’s more RAM than the far pricier Samsung Galaxy S9 and the same amount of storage as the £999 iPhone XS. There’s also dual SIM support and a mirrored black finish.

As you can see from the below graph, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the OnePlus 6 via Amazon.

Other OnePlus 6 features include a lovely OLED display with a notch and a set of two cameras on the back. These cameras work together to not only take good photos, but to capture that silky bokeh effect in the portrait mode. For the price it’s a great camera.

When we awarded OnePlus 6 4.5/5 stars earlier in the year we said, “At £469 though, this is an absolute steal. It’s the best-value phone you can buy right now, without a doubt.

Even when you take price out of the equation it’s still impressive. This is one of the fastest, best-looking Android phones at any price, with a lovely screen and perfectly optimised software.”

In our review we also praised the excellent display, “Thankfully, the display itself is excellent and if you really despise the notch then there’s a software-based option that will let you cover it up. The 2280 x 1080 (FHD+) OLED panel is bright, sharp and very colourful with great viewing angles. It doesn’t seem to suffer that much with the usual shift to yellow tint that’s ruined many OLED displays over the past year either.”

