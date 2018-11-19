OnePlus 6 is $100 off for Black Friday US, but you don’t have to wait to save

OnePlus smartphone discounts are rarer than rocking horse poop. Mainly because as soon as the new ones come along, the older ones often disappear from view. However, it’s Black Friday week and all bets are off.

The company’s US arm has announced it is knocking $100 off the OnePlus 6 starting from the early hours of Tuesday November 20. That brings down the cost of owning the company’s first 2018 flagship to as little as $429.

From tomorrow, at the OnePlus online store, US-based fans are able to get $100 off the available configurations. Browse to the following links at 3am EST (midnight PST) on Tuesday November 20 to browse:

Of course, it isn’t the latest OnePlus 6T with the in-display fingerprint sensor and tear-drop notch, but it’s still a phone we rated 9/10 just six months ago.

It offers the Snapdragon 845 Processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There’s a 16MP + 20MP dual-lens camera with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It also has the advantage of the recent upgrade to Android 9 Pie.

In his review of the phone, our mobile editor Max Parker writes: “Even when you take price out of the equation it’s still impressive. This is one of the fastest, best-looking Android phones at any price, with a lovely screen and perfectly optimised software.

“Of course, for OnePlus to sell it at this price, not every component is from the top drawer. The camera is good, but it’s not going to compete with those on the Huawei P20 Pro or Pixel 2. Also, the battery is just okay and there’s no official IP rating or Qi wireless charging.”

OnePlus' motto is 'Never Settle' but if you don't mind settling for a slightly older flagship phone, this smartphone deal will be tough to beat on Black Friday.

