Android 9 Pie is now available for OnePlus 6

Android 9 Pie is officially rolling out on the OnePlus 6, the company announced on Friday. The Oxygen OS 9 update delivers the latest version of Android, with a gradual over-the-air update for all users commencing right now.

That means the brand new UI, new adaptive battery support, gesture-based navigation tools and improvements to the Do Not Disturb mode will be available to OnePlus 6 owners.

OnePlus notes that the Oxygen OS – the firm’s custom UI – version number has jumped significantly with this release, but the firm says it’ll correspond with the Android numbering convention from now on.

The staged rollout will become broader in the next few days, OnePlus says, but right now it’s random. It warns users that leveraging a VPN in an attempt to trigger the update might not work.

“The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs,” writes Manu J on the OnePlus forums. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices”.

The changelog is below:

Updated system to Android 9.0 Pie

Brand new UI for Android Pie

New adaptive battery support

New Android Pie gesture navigation

Updated Android security patch to 2018.9

Other new features and system improvements

Do Not Disturb mode

New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings

New Gaming mode 3.0

Added text notification mode

Added notification for 3rd party calls

Accent color

Supported accent colour customisation

The relatively fast update to Android 9 Pie comes after the company’s participation in Google’s first-ever beta to include third-party manufacturers

It appears the initiative, which was part of Project Treble, is certainly helping to speed up the proliferation of the Android update. Let’s hope that continues moving forward.

The launch also raises the possibility that the eagerly-anticipated OnePlus 6T will arrive with Android Pie out of the box.

Are you among the OnePlus 6 users receiving the Android Pie update today? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.