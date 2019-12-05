OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users get the update they’ve been waiting for

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are now receiving the Android 10-based version of OxygenOS one again, after it was temperately pulled by the company over a number of issues.

The company has officially announced it is bringing the update to its 2018 smartphones. Oxygen OS 10.0.1 features the Android 10 system update while also containing the October 2019 security patch.

There’s also a number of fixes for issues with fingerprint identification, the animation lag for fingerprint unlock and the issue with automatic reboots are the upgrade. OnePlus is also including performance boosts for the camera and has taken care of a bug with the 5GHz Wi-Fi connection.

OnePlus says it isn’t rolling the update out to everyone just yet. It’ll be a staged rollout over the next few days. This is likely in the hope of around the bugs that caused the updated to be pulled last time around.

In a post on the OnePlus Forums, the company confirmed: “This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.”

Why the device is only getting the October security update, which is already two months old at the time of writing, remains to be seen.

OnePlus is one of the more prolific Android manufacturers when it comes to getting the updates out in a timely fashion, so it’s good to see the tradition continuing here, despite the mis-step with the initial release. The OnePlus 5 and 5T handsets from 2015 are also due to receive the update, but that may not be until 2020.

