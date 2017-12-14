OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition wallpapers leak — here’s how to download them

Securing a Star Wars tie-in seems like something OnePlus could have used to sell a Imperial Destroyer-load of OnePlus 5T smartphones.

However, for reasons only known to itself, the company has decided only to bestow The Last Jedi-themed handset on the good folks of India, as well as a smattering of fans in Scandinavia.

While Brits, Europeans and our cousins across the pond are likely to miss out, OnePlus 5T owners can still add the force to their phone in one particular way.

The exclusive wallpapers bundled-in with the phone have been leaked online and are now available to download (via Droid-Life). You can grab the .zip file via this link.

Those reliable bods at XDA developers have ripped all ten wallpapers at the full resolution of 2160 x 1080, which matches the One Plus 5T’s edge-to-edge display.

Among the offerings are Kylo Ren, a Stormtrooper and a Stormtrooper helmet, as well as the First Order and Resistance logos.

Unfortunately, that’s as close as we’re likely to get to owning the Star Wars Edition, which has an exclusive branding, white colour and a red slider for alerts.

You can see an unboxing from AndroidCentral below

A big upgrade

Everything else (apart from the extremely fancy box) is identical to the mass market phone, which went on sale late last month.

We regard the handset as the finest OnePlus has ever released and one of the best 2017 has to offer overall.

The new 6-inch OLED display is a big upgrade over the OnePlus 5, while improvements have also been made to the overall design and the secondary camera.

