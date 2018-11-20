It was recently reported that OnePlus is preparing a 5G smartphone for release next year − but that this handset would not be the OnePlus 7. A new leak corroborates this, and claims that the company’s 5G handset will cost around $100 more than the OnePlus 6T.

Fudzilla is reporting (via PhoneArena) that “people close to the matter” have said that OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will have a starting price of $650 (~£505). It isn’t yet clear how much the OnePlus 7 will cost, but we imagine it will be priced similarly to the 6T.

It’s still very early days and we’ll no doubt come across conflicting reports over the coming weeks and months, but $650 for a 5G smartphone with (hopefully) flagship specs and features sounds very reasonable indeed.

According to the report, the 5G handset will feature the upcoming Snapdragon 855 processor and the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem.

OnePlus’ 5G smartphone is expected to launch in early 2019 − possibly at MWC 2019 in Barcelona − and be part of a completely new line of handsets, sitting above the company’s range of 4G handsets.

So why is OnePlus said to be thinking about creating a whole new line of smartphones?

The company has built its brand on smartphones that offer high-end features at affordable prices, and the firm’s planned 5G smartphone is reportedly set to be “considerably” more expensive than all of its existing devices.

2019 is shaping up to be an extremely significant year for OnePlus.

Essentially, it appears that the company is at a crossroads. It can either include 5G support on the OnePlus 7 and risk upsetting some fans by ramping up prices for everyone, or it can try to cater to everyone by not adding 5G support to the OnePlus 7 and keeping prices low in the process, and roll out a pricier new line of 5G smartphones for anyone willing to pay a bit more.

OnePlus appears to have chosen the latter option and, on paper, it appears to be the sensible choice.

Are you looking to pick up a 5G smartphone as soon as possible, or are you happy to wait a while longer?