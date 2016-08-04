OnePlus 3 Mini leak gets shut down on Twitter in the best way

Rumours of a OnePlus 3 Mini have been swiftly culled by the company’s co-founder on Twitter, crushing the hopes and dreams of tiny-handed phone users across the globe.

Earlier today, an unknown smartphone with specs similar to the OnePlus 3 was revealed to have been benchmarked on GFXBench. This led a number of technology blogs to assume that this was early evidence of a OnePlus 3 Mini, despite there being no evidence that the benchmark test was linked to a OnePlus smartphone.

Fortunately, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei snuffed out the claims on Twitter, with a resounding: “No. #rumorshutdown”.

With every OnePlus smartphone launch, we’ve seen rumours of a ‘Mini’ spin-off quickly come to the fore, and it looks like the OnePlus 3 is no different. This particular benchmarked phone is, admittedly, very similar to the OnePlus 3 on paper, albeit with a smaller 4.6-inch screen instead of the usual 5.5-inch display. Here are the specs listed in the test readout:

4.6-inch screen

1,920 x 1,080 Full HD display resolution

Snapdragon 820 CPU (quad-core, 2.2GHz)

Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB stroage

16-megapixel primary camera

8-megapixel secondary camera

Of course, a question still remains: whose phone is this? Now that OnePlus has denied all knowledge of the handset, the obvious conclusion is that another manufacturer is working on a small, powerful smartphone. Of course, a phone being put through a benchmark test doesn’t necessarily mean that a manufacturer has any intention of releasing said phone. This could simply be a case of a manufacturer’s prototype handset being trialled for component performance during internal testing.

