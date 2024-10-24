Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 13 spills all its secrets in leaked unboxing video

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It looks as though the OnePlus 13 has leaked early, courtesy of an official-looking unboxing video.

OnePlus will hold a launch event for the OnePlus 13 in its native China on October 31. Yes, that’s Halloween, and yes, that’s only a week away.

However, it now appears as if we’ve seen most if not all of what the OnePlus 13 has to offer. Over on the Sparrow News YouTube channel, a video has been shared that looks to be an official unboxing of the new flagship phone.

Whether this is a deliberate move on OnePlus’s part or otherwise, we’re not so sure at this point.

As for the phone itself, it appears to be very much business as usual from the brand. Diving into its signature red box, we see a large device with a flat screen and minimal bezels on the front. Are there slightly curved edges to those bezels? It looks as if there could be.

Around back there’s a large circular camera module. It looks quite a lot like the OnePlus 12 (pictured above) unsurprisingly, though the little Hasselblad logo situated on the body of the phone (which is here presented in brilliant white) is a new touch, and the camera module itself is a more distinct circle this time around, with no plate melding into the frame.

The aforementioned box reveals that we’re looking at a model with a whopping 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That RAM allotment, in particular, is quite the spec. Expect it to be backing Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

It seems the presenter is talking a lot about the OnePlus 13’s ColorOS here, which likely won’t form part of the global model. OnePlus tends to use its own OxygenOS UI, though it’s based heavily off Oppo’s ColorOS these days, so the difference won’t be pronounced.

OnePlus will be announcing its latest OxygenOS 15 UI in a live stream later today at 3:30pm UK time, with the tagline of “speed meets AI”. Presumably that’s where all that extra RAM comes in, as modern artificial intelligence features are known to be particularly memory-hungry.

We had already seen early images of the OnePlus 13 thanks to various Chinese social media leaks, but this latest video goes the extra mile. There doesn’t appear to be much extra that OnePlus can reveal in next week’s unveiling, but we’ll keep you updated on that front.

