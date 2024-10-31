OnePlus 13 has top chip, ultrasonic security and proper water resistance

The OnePlus 13 is official, at least in China, with the company detailing all of the specs prior to a global launch.

The key takeaways are the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship processor and a new 6,000mAh battery. There’s a tweaked, flatter design without the slightly curved display, and greatly improved water and resistance.

There’s a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Beneath that display is an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is a first for the range, which can be used even with wet paws. Previously OnePlus had used less-effective optical sensors.

That flagship processor will be joined by up to 24GB of RAM and upto 1TB of storage with Android 15 available when you crack open the box.

As for the cameras, there’s a trio of Hasselblad-branded 50-megapixel snappers with main, telephoto and ultra-wide sensors providing high resolution pics. The ultrawide camera also has a Macro mode.

One Plus is promising up to 11 hours of video playback from the 6,000mAh battery. Like it’s predecessor it can be charged at 100W wired, or 50W wirelessly.

There are options for reverse charging too, meaning you can power up your accessories both wired or wirelessly – albeit at slower rates. The battery itself is thinner than the 5,400mAh offering on the OnePlus 12, thanks to silicon carbon tech.

The aforementioned dust and water resistance rating has been significantly upgraded from IP65 to IP69, meaning the phone can now survive a dunking in hot and cold water.

NFC has improved, meaning you won’t need to be as close to the terminal for it to work, as has the haptics motor. The latter of which should be a plus for gamers. The rumours of the OnePlus 13 having native support for magnetic wireless charging turned out to be unfounded, but the company is planning on selling magnetic cases that enable the feature.

The phone will be available in Secret Realm (black) Blues Hour (blue) and Dew Dawn (white) in China where it’ll go on sale on November 1. The global launch may arrive before the end of 2024. We’ll be diving much deeper into the merits of the OnePlus 13 when the company tells us when to expect it on western shores.