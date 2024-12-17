OnePlus 13 global launch date finally confirmed – is it the Galaxy S25 killer?

The OnePlus 13 is already out in China (and has been since October), but until now we’ve known little about when it’ll rock up in the west. Now we’re starting to get a little clarity.

OnePlus has confirmed it is holding a OnePlus 13 Series Winter Launch Event on January 7 at 3:30pm UK time. That’s just as CES 2025 is getting underway in Las Vegas, so it appears the company may have a presence at the tech extravaganza.

The announcement today confirms much of what we already know about the OnePlus 13 (given it’s already available).

For example, we well get that “luxurious micro-fibre vegan leather” rear casing and the OnePlus 13 will come in three colours overall. They include Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse and Midnight Ocean. The later is the one that includes that animal friendly casing. Arctic Dawn has a glass coating.

The phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, OnePlus has confirmed, while the software experience will be powered by the updated OxygenOS 15 UI.

Naturally, there are some new AI features OnePlus plans to detail during the launch event. One of them is called Intelligent Search which aims to surface items by prompting users instead of them just typing guesses into a search field.

We also got confirmation there’ll be both IP68 and IP69 water resistance. The latter is a relative newcomer and offers additional protection against higher pressure water and higher temperature water.

OnePlus is dishing up a 120 frames per second display, with a 2K resolution and a whopping brightness rating of 4,500 nits. In its press release today, OnePlus spoke of the OnePlus 13 “Series”, which means we might see other devices in the range, such as the potentially more affordable OnePlus 13R.

We do know there’ll be a new set of buds with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also making their bow at the big launch event, where we’re highly likely to get selling arrangements confirmed.