OnePlus 12 to add final piece of the camera puzzle?

The forthcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone is expected to deploy a new periscope zoom camera to build upon the optical zoom capabilities of previous models.

According to a post on Weibo from a reliable leaker, the company has been testing a new periscope lens that’ll be an improvement upon the 2x optical zoom currently available on the OnePlus 11.

The Digital Chat Station leaker said both OnePlus and RealMe “both have periscope arrangements. They are currently testing on the SM8650 product line.”

The SM8650 is the expected codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the next-generation flagship chipset from the company. Interestingly, the leaker is the same person who revealed the ‘Snapdradon 8 Gen X’ naming convention before it was announced (via Phone Arena).

The OnePlus 12 isn’t likely to arrive until the first couple of months of 2024 and it may be one of the first phones to arrive with that chip.

OnePlus has never quite matched the flagship camera experience of its rivals, despite the association with the specialists at Hasselblad. The absence of long optical zoom has been felt, but it seems the company might be on the way to resolving one of the biggest complaints.

The OnePlus 11 improved the situation. Our reviewer commented: “OnePlus cameras have always been fine, but there are usually one of two little niggles that stop them from being the best camera phones around – even with the company’s partnership with camera powerhouse Hasselblad in more recent generations.

“However, that has changed with the OnePlus 11, which I think offers a capable trio of cameras that can handle a variety of scenes.”

It seems the OnePlus 12 might take the photography chops to the next level, if the recent leak is to be believed.