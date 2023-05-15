Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 12 to add final piece of the camera puzzle?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The forthcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone is expected to deploy a new periscope zoom camera to build upon the optical zoom capabilities of previous models.

According to a post on Weibo from a reliable leaker, the company has been testing a new periscope lens that’ll be an improvement upon the 2x optical zoom currently available on the OnePlus 11.

Pixel 7a with 20GB of data on O2

Pixel 7a with 20GB of data on O2

The best bargain on the Pixel 7a has just arrived, making this the best opportunity for people to upgrade.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • Only £35 upfront
  • Now £20/month
View Deal

The Digital Chat Station leaker said both OnePlus and RealMe “both have periscope arrangements. They are currently testing on the SM8650 product line.”

The SM8650 is the expected codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the next-generation flagship chipset from the company. Interestingly, the leaker is the same person who revealed the ‘Snapdradon 8 Gen X’ naming convention before it was announced (via Phone Arena).

The OnePlus 12 isn’t likely to arrive until the first couple of months of 2024 and it may be one of the first phones to arrive with that chip.

OnePlus has never quite matched the flagship camera experience of its rivals, despite the association with the specialists at Hasselblad. The absence of long optical zoom has been felt, but it seems the company might be on the way to resolving one of the biggest complaints.

The OnePlus 11 improved the situation. Our reviewer commented: “OnePlus cameras have always been fine, but there are usually one of two little niggles that stop them from being the best camera phones around – even with the company’s partnership with camera powerhouse Hasselblad in more recent generations.

“However, that has changed with the OnePlus 11, which I think offers a capable trio of cameras that can handle a variety of scenes.”

It seems the OnePlus 12 might take the photography chops to the next level, if the recent leak is to be believed.

You might like…

Google Pixel 7a vs OnePlus 11: Can a mid-ranger beat a flagship?

Google Pixel 7a vs OnePlus 11: Can a mid-ranger beat a flagship?

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 1 month ago
OnePlus 11 Review

OnePlus 11 Review

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.