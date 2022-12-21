OnePlus 11 sets popular benchmark tests alight

The OnePlus 11 has been appearing on popular benchmark tools in recent days, pointing to one of the fastest phones we’ve seen yet.

The OnePlus 11 made its first benchmark appearance on the popular CPU-focused Geekbench, where it scored 1,493 in single-core and 5,112 in multi-core.

That’s an extremely strong result. I’ve been using the (sadly not UK or US-bound) iQOO 11 of late, which also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip destined for the OnePlus 11. While the single-core scores I’m getting are around the same, the multi-core score of the OnePlus 11 is several hundred points higher.

A more recent appearance on the AnTuTu benchmarking tool might provide some insight into that bump, revealing a spec list that includes a whopping 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

As for the AnTuTu test itself, this is a more holistic benchmark that also takes into consideration a phone’s GPU, memory, and UX. An overall AnTuTu score of 1,341,080 for the OnePlus 11 would represent the highest yet seen for a smartphone.

Other specs confirmed by this AnTuTu test include a display (expected to be a 6.70-inch QHD+ AMOLED) with a 120Hz refresh rate. No surprise there.

Also no surprise is that the new flagship phone will run on Android 13, though of course there’ll be a custom UI on top of that based on Oppo’s ColorOS.

We know from the company’s own pronouncements that the OnePlus 11 will see the return of its beloved alert slider, and that its camera will be enhanced by Hasselblad smarts.

Other specs we’re expecting to see when the OnePlus 11 is announced on February 7 include 100W wired charging and a 50MP Sony IMX890 main image sensor, alongside a 48MP ultra-wide and a 32MP telephoto.