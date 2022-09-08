 large image

OnePlus 11 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 tipped for 2022 launch

Jon Mundy

OnePlus could be gearing up to launch a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship phone, possible the OnePlus 11 Pro, before the end of the year.

That’s according to established tipster Digital Chat Station, at least. Over on Weibo, China’s dominant social network, the leaker has issued a fascinating post about OnePlus’s plans for the rest of the year.

Apparently, the company is planning to launch a new phone running on the SM8550 chip – that’s the official code name for Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip – by the end of the year. This phone will apparently be focused on “texture and performance”.

We have to allow for the vagaries of machine translation here, and the Mandarin-to-English process is rarely without its quirks. But it sure seems to us that the tipster is claiming the OnePlus 11 Pro (surely the company’s next flagship) will be launched late in 2022, likely soon after Qualcomm announces its new flagship chip at the Snapdragon Summit in mid-November.

This would be quite the change-up from OnePlus if true. Typically, the company releases its main flagship phones (the last one being the OnePlus 10 Pro) early in the year.

Of course, the company has been breaking all sorts of habits since it merged with Oppo. That included not releasing a mainline OnePlus 10 at the beginning of 2022, dropping its own beloved OxygenOS in favour of Oppo’s ColorOS, and ditching the signature OnePlus alert slider for the OnePlus 10T.

This would be an altogether more positive change-up. Could the OnePlus 11 Pro turn out to be the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone? We’re not counting on it at this point, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

