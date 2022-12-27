OnePlus 11 pictured out in the wild

The OnePlus 11 has been pictured out in the wild ahead of its January 4 China launch.

OnePlus has already tipped its hand with regard to the OnePlus 11 design, but these new images posted over on 91mobiles seem to show the phone being used out and about.

They’re not the best quality shots – such surreptitious snapshots never are – but they do offer a good overview of the OnePlus 11’s key design characteristics.

Image: 91mobiles

On the back of the phone we see the OnePlus 11’s huge, circular camera module, together with its prominent Hasselblad branding. We also see the frosted or sandstone black finish that has become something of a signature detail of OnePlus flagship phones.

On the front of the phone we see a fairly flat display, in contrast to the last few generations of OnePlus Pro devices. Just to emphasise, this phone isn’t due to receive the Pro branding.

We also see the signature alert slider, which will be making a welcome return to the series after the OnePlus 10T (pictured above) omitted it.

Design aside, it’s know that the OnePlus 11 will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside. Indeed, recent benchmark appearances suggest one of the fastest phones we’ve ever seen.

Image: 91mobiles

The phone appeared on China’s TENAA certification website last week, revealing that it would feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3216 x 1440 resolution. We also learned that its would pack either 12 or 16GB of RAM, and either 256 or 512GB of internal storage – at least for its China launch.

This previous TENAA listing also appears to confirm that the OnePlus 11 camera set-up will include a 50MP wide, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP 2x telephoto lens.

Now that the OnePlus 11 has been pictured in action, we’re looking forward to the big reveal in the New Year. Stay tuned for more.