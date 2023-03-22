 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 11 model with with ‘unprecedented materials’ incoming

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus has announced that it’s working on a new OnePlus 11 model made using “unprecedented materials”.

OnePlus China president, Li Jie, has taken to Weibo to announce that the company is about to launch “special product” (all quotes via machine translated) which “challenges the ‘impossible’ of the industry”.

Most interestingly of all, this OnePlus 11 variant is “built with unprecedented materials and craftsmanship” that will render each device unique.

Accompanying this cryptic description, Li Jie has posted an image of a transparent OnePlus 11 over a shot of the planet Jupiter, with the phrase “Everyone is unique. Is it possible that each phone can also look unique?”

Serial tipster Digital Chat Station has also opined that the material used in the construction of this mysterious OnePlus 11 model is an industry first. Apparently the material is cool to the touch.

Could we be looking at the first use of marble in a smartphone? Whatever the case, this is clearly a China-focused bonus model, so we won’t be holding our breath for a global rollout.

The company brought an interesting OnePlus 11 concept (pictured) to MWC, which added a distinctive finish, but this sounds like something altogether more stylish.

We’re big fans of the OnePlus 11, having awarded the phone 4.5 stars in our review. The phone “looks great, boasts a gorgeous display, high-end performance, all-day battery life and, crucially, impressive camera chops with no immediate pitfalls”.

It’s also very well priced for what you’re getting. At £729, it undercuts the iPhone 14, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 by some margin.

You might like…

OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which should you get?

OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which should you get?

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
OnePlus 11 vs iPhone 14: Which comes out on top?

OnePlus 11 vs iPhone 14: Which comes out on top?

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.