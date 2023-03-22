OnePlus 11 model with with ‘unprecedented materials’ incoming

OnePlus has announced that it’s working on a new OnePlus 11 model made using “unprecedented materials”.

OnePlus China president, Li Jie, has taken to Weibo to announce that the company is about to launch “special product” (all quotes via machine translated) which “challenges the ‘impossible’ of the industry”.

Most interestingly of all, this OnePlus 11 variant is “built with unprecedented materials and craftsmanship” that will render each device unique.

Accompanying this cryptic description, Li Jie has posted an image of a transparent OnePlus 11 over a shot of the planet Jupiter, with the phrase “Everyone is unique. Is it possible that each phone can also look unique?”

Serial tipster Digital Chat Station has also opined that the material used in the construction of this mysterious OnePlus 11 model is an industry first. Apparently the material is cool to the touch.

Could we be looking at the first use of marble in a smartphone? Whatever the case, this is clearly a China-focused bonus model, so we won’t be holding our breath for a global rollout.

The company brought an interesting OnePlus 11 concept (pictured) to MWC, which added a distinctive finish, but this sounds like something altogether more stylish.

We’re big fans of the OnePlus 11, having awarded the phone 4.5 stars in our review. The phone “looks great, boasts a gorgeous display, high-end performance, all-day battery life and, crucially, impressive camera chops with no immediate pitfalls”.

It’s also very well priced for what you’re getting. At £729, it undercuts the iPhone 14, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 by some margin.