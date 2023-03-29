OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition announced

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock edition, a version of its latest flagship phone with a special finish.

Last week OnePlus teased the launch of a new OnePlus 11 model made using “unprecedented materials”. Now the company has officially unveiled the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition.

The phone is made using “The industry’s first 3D microcrystalline rock material” (via machine translation), producing a texture that is “natural and random”. This effectively means that every handset produced is unique.

To look at, the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition does indeed resemble the giant planet, with a sandstone, caramel tone and a gently mottled finish that contains white and dark specks. The metallic frame has a golden tint to it.

All in all, this new material looks like something you’d expect to see on an older rich person’s kitchen worktop.

The phone is said to be cool to the touch, and is resistant to both wear and fingerprints. It also has antibacterial properties.

Cool new material aside, the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition has an identical spec to the OnePlus 11. That means a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging, and a Hasselblad-branded triple camera system led by a 50MP main sensor.

As the phone’s launch on Weibo suggests, this isn’t a global launch, and we’re not holding our breath for a wider release. It’s likely to remain China-only.

Impressively, there’s no extra charge for this special edition. The sole top-specced model, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs the same 4899 Chinese Yuan (about £580) as before. Given that the OnePlus 11 was already one of the best-value flagships on the market, that’s quite something.