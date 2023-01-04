OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 announced in China ahead of global rollout

The OnePlus 11 smartphone and Buds Pro 2 true wireless earphones have been announced in China ahead of a wider rollout in February.

The OnePlus 11 5G (to give the phone its full name) has a refreshed design from the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has apparently been inspired by black holes. It incorporates a circular “chromed-out” stainless steel camera module.

It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will be the standard flagship component for 2023. OnePlus is claiming a 35% boost in CPU speed and a 25% increase in GPU performance, and that’s backed by up to 16GB of RAM.

Around front you’re getting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses LTPO 3.0 technology rather than the newer LTPO 4.0 seen in the iQOO 11.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery powering things along, while 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging is supported.

There’s a triple camera system on offer here, led by a Sony IMX890 50MP main sensor. That’s backed up by a Sony IMX581 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a Sony IMX709 32MP telephoto, which OnePlus is calling a “portrait lens”. There’s also a new 13-channel multi-spectral light-colour identifying sensor.

Once again, Hasselblad is here to lend its premium branding and photographic expertise.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

As for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, these are the follow-ups to last year’s OnePlus Buds Pro, which we found to be a decent addition to the true wireless earphones market.

OnePlus’s new flagship ‘buds provide add spatial audio through the company’s own bespoke algorithm. The Buds Pro 2 can track head movement using a high-precision six-axis IMU sensor, placing you right in the middle of the music.

MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, co-created with audio specialist Dynaudio, combine a 11mm driver for low frequency sound with a separate 6mm driver for those mids and highs. These drivers feature crystal polymer diaphragms with separate edges and domes, which apparently enhances balance and tone.

Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation can apparently eliminate ambient noise up to 48dB, while a Personalised Noise Cancellation feature will analyse your ear canal and leakage for the most suitable noise cancellation effect.

Dual connection and Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio are supported, while OnePlus promises up to 39 hours of music playback using the charging case.

The OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will hit China on January 9 before rolling out to international markets from February 7. OnePlus has already announced a February 7 launch event for that wider rollout, so we should get more fine detail on this new phone and earbuds combo there, alongside some promised “other products”.