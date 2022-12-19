OnePlus 11 5G launch confirmed and the big news is old features

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 11 5G will be among the first flagship phone launches of 2023, and will be joined by the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

In a teaser revealed on Monday, ahead of the February 7 event, it was revealed the company’s key new features are those omitted from the OnePlus 10T – the Hasselblad camera system and the much-missed Alert Slider.

The latter in particular caused chagrin among OnePlus users who loved the ability to conveniently switch the phone from silent to ring, so it makes sense the company is advertising the return before the event, dubbed Cloud 11.

A teaser image for the event, which will take place in India, confirms there’ll be a redesigned camera bump which is reminiscent of an airplane window. The image says “Witness the Shape of Power,” which appears to be a reference to the new shape.

Elsewhere, the company isn’t giving much away. That’s par for the course. We’re not expecting the company to reinvent the wheel – especially with the initial focus being on the return of older features.

Recent leaks and rumours have suggested there’ll be 100W wired charging and a 120Hz display. We also expect the company to leverage the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the phone should arrive with Android 13 out of the box.

Elsewhere, the company has promised to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which will arrive with a “full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity,” according to the company.

“We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus. “The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users.”