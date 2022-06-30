OnePlus 10T design leaks

The OnePlus 10T design has been leaked in full, with high quality renders outlining some interesting changes.

We’ve been hearing that a launch for the OnePlus 10 is back on the cards for several weeks now, which has clarified into news of a slightly more advanced OnePlus 10T.

Now tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (more commonly known as @OnLeaks) has supplied detailed design renders and a 360-degree video to Smartprix.

The renders reveal a phone that follows the basic design template set out by the OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured above)earlier in the year, albeit with a plastic frame rather than the 10 Pro’s metal one. You still get a glass back, however.

As previously tipped, it seems the OnePlus 10T is going to do away with the signature OnePlus alert slider. We’re not going to lie, that’s a bit of a bummer.

These renders also confirm that the camera placement is going to be a little different within that familiar 2 x 2 configuration. The flash is moving up to the top right module. The camera module doesn’t merge with the frame this time around either.

We also get confirmation that the hole punch selfie camera is moving from the top left of the display (like on the 10 Pro) to the top-centre of the display (like a Samsung phone).

While the OnePlus 10T will be a downgrade from the OnePlus 10 Pro in the design stakes, it’s expected to come with a faster Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It could also have faster 150W charging (vs the 80W Pro), albeit with a slightly smaller 4800mAh battery.

Elsewhere we’re expecting to see a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display. The camera system, meanwhile, is rumoured to feature a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro. The selfie camera could be a 32MP unit.