OnePlus 10 Ultra: All we know so far about the rumoured high-end flagship

We’ve just been treated to the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but rumour has it that there is an enhanced version of this phone still to make its appearance. Here’s what you need to know.

After a long wait to see the OnePlus 10 Pro‘s global launch, which came several months after it was first unveiled in China, there could apparently be yet another handset on its way here. Known as the OnePlus 10 Ultra, this is supposed to the the kind of no-holds-barred flagship that could compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Read on for all we know so far, including information on the release date, price, and specifications.

The below tweet, from Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar, is our biggest clue to date as to when we might finally see the OnePlus 10 Ultra:

According to this information, which also sketches out the rest of OnePlus’ 2022 launch schedule, including for the affordable Nord series, alleges that the Ultra will arrive in “late Q3” – so you might have to wait until September to see this handset.

Price

Previous generations of the OnePlus have existed in the form of a “standard version”, such as the OnePlus 9, which was then followed up by the pricier Pro edition (i.e., the OnePlus 9 Pro). This year is evidently different, with no such standard OnePlus 10 having been released; instead, we might be getting a Pro and Ultra edition.

Therefore we’ve not really got a track record to go off, but it’s fair to assume that we’ll see a hefty price increase given the added prestige that the ‘Ultra’ moniker entails, so it may very well become the first OnePlus device to break the £1000/$1000 barrier, a moment that may further disconnect the brand from its roots as a manufacturer of brilliant handsets at a bargain price.

Design

Our clearest impression of the OnePlus 10 Ultra to date comes courtesy of the Dutch website LetsGoDigital, in collaboration with the YouTuber Concept Creator, from whom the below renders were sourced.

Image: LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator

These images were created based on early rumours of the specifications, but it does seem relatively likely that the finished product will also resemble the OnePlus 10 Pro. The display, which curves slightly at the sides, once again has a small holepunch camera in the upper left corner of the screen, while the matte rear panel again gives way to a very large – some might say unsightly – camera module that boasts three lenses.

Image: LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator

You can see a close-up look of this speculative interpretation of the camera module in the above render.

Camera

One thing you may have noticed in the design renders is that the supposed camera module of the Ultra seems to boast a lens with 5x optical zoom. The Pro version just had one telephoto lens with a 3.3x optical zoom, so this would seem to be one major change to the camera hardware between the two models.

On top of that, Yogesh Brar has disclosed that the relationship between OnePlus and Oppo has deepened recently, meaning that new OnePlus phones could potentially receive access to MariSilicon. This is Oppo’s own neural processing unit, which has taken the image processing of its smartphones to new heights; we certainly admired the Oppo Find X5 Pro in this regard, so we hope that the OnePlus 10 Ultra will approach its level of photographic expertise too.

Performance

OnePlus flagship handsets tend to run on the latest mobile chipsets from Qualcomm. For the Pro that was the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but for its successor we might see a mid-lifecycle upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, which is likely to boast even stronger performance scores. Given that we were already impressed by the results of the OnePlus 10 Pro, this would be seriously promising.