 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 10 Ultra design may have leaked months ago

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus may have leaked the design for its rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra flagship back in September.

Last week it emerged that OnePlus might be preparing to launch its first premium flagship in the OnePlus 10 Ultra. However, it turns out we might have received the first leak concerning this phone several months ago – we just didn’t know what we were looking at.

Tipster TechInsider (via 91mobiles) has posted images of a OnePlus patent from September. The phone in question looks a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro that was unveiled in China in January, but there’s one interesting difference.

The camera module looks different to the one we see in the OnePlus 10 Pro. Whereas the latter has our circles arrange in a square formation (only three of which are sensors), this device has two circular sensors at the top and a rectangular sensor underneath.

Could this be confirmation that the OnePlus 10 Ultra will contain some kind of periscope lens for its telephoto sensor?

We’ve never seen such a lens in a OnePlus phone before, but then this isn’t the same OnePlus we’re all familiar with. Since its merger with Oppo last year, it has begun sharing more components with its new stablemate.

While the Oppo Find X3 Pro didn’t feature a periscope lens last year, the Oppo Find X2 Pro most certainly did the year before that. And that phone earned our Phone of the Year award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2020.

If you’re feeling a tad underwhelmed at what you’ve seen of the OnePlus 10 Pro so far, then, take heart. The OnePlus 10 Ultra could yet provide something special.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 6 days ago
Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The top 13 phones with Android right now

Max Parker 2 months ago
OnePlus 9 Pro Review

OnePlus 9 Pro Review

Max Parker 10 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.