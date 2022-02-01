OnePlus 10 Ultra design may have leaked months ago

OnePlus may have leaked the design for its rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra flagship back in September.

Last week it emerged that OnePlus might be preparing to launch its first premium flagship in the OnePlus 10 Ultra. However, it turns out we might have received the first leak concerning this phone several months ago – we just didn’t know what we were looking at.

Tipster TechInsider (via 91mobiles) has posted images of a OnePlus patent from September. The phone in question looks a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro that was unveiled in China in January, but there’s one interesting difference.

The camera module looks different to the one we see in the OnePlus 10 Pro. Whereas the latter has our circles arrange in a square formation (only three of which are sensors), this device has two circular sensors at the top and a rectangular sensor underneath.

Could this be confirmation that the OnePlus 10 Ultra will contain some kind of periscope lens for its telephoto sensor?

We’ve never seen such a lens in a OnePlus phone before, but then this isn’t the same OnePlus we’re all familiar with. Since its merger with Oppo last year, it has begun sharing more components with its new stablemate.

While the Oppo Find X3 Pro didn’t feature a periscope lens last year, the Oppo Find X2 Pro most certainly did the year before that. And that phone earned our Phone of the Year award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2020.

If you’re feeling a tad underwhelmed at what you’ve seen of the OnePlus 10 Pro so far, then, take heart. The OnePlus 10 Ultra could yet provide something special.