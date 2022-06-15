OnePlus 10 renders and specs leak

Renders of what appear to be the forthcoming OnePlus 10 – or at least the next addition to the OnePlus 10 series – have appeared on the internet.

Last week we learned that the OnePlus 10 wasn’t a dead project, as had previously been assumed. An internet tip suggested that OnePlus was still working on a non-Pro model with the code-name of Project Ovaltine.

Now that same source has provided the first renders of said vanilla OnePlus 10 model.

Yogesh Brar supplied these images to the MySmartPrice website. They show a device that looks much like the OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured above) from the rear, with a similar large square camera plate melding into the frame of the phone, albeit with a slightly reconfigured lens set-up.

Notable by its absence here is any form of Hasselblad branding. Whether this is reflective of a new Pro-only approach from this partnership, or a simple omission from these non-official pictures, remains to be seen.

The most noticeable design difference is around the front, where the selfie camera is centrally placed rather than shifted to the side.

Of more concern is the lack of an alert slide on the side of the phone. OnePlus’s continued adoption of this hardware switch has been one of the things that has helped the brand to stand out from its legion of Android rivals. We always feel a pang of pain whenever a cheaper OnePlus model omits this feature, but it would be a real slap if this premium(ish) model also dropped it.

In terms of specs, Brar claims that the new OnePlus 10 model will come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. There’ll also be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

It’ll also have a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor, together with a 16MP selfie camera. That’s the OnePlus Nord 2T camera system, essentially.

It’s claimed that the final design will be locked in by the end of the month for production in July, so expect more information – official or otherwise – soon.

There’s some indecision from the source over the likely naming of this device. It appears to be a toss up between the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10T 5G.

The presence of faster performance and charging compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro would appear to lend weight to the OnePlus 10T name, but we’ll wait and see.