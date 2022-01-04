OnePlus 10 Pro reveal shows radical new camera design

OnePlus has just given us our first glimpse at its upcoming flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone and it certainly looks like the brand is going for a very different look this year.

The OnePlus 10 is coming soon and in typical OnePlus fashion, the Chinese brand has already begun teasing its upcoming device.

First off we’ve got a glimpse of the quirky new rear design, which sports a very obvious camera module once again packing some hefty Hasselblad camera branding.

It’s certainly an acquired taste, but we’re not typically against making the camera module a larger part of the design. Samsung did it well with the Galaxy S21 series and it looks like OnePlus is going down a similar route.

The pictures of the device show three main sensors alongside a flash and the Hasselblad branding. This will be the second year OnePlus has teamed with the iconic camera brand and it’ll be interesting to see how much input Hasselblad has this year.

OnePlus 10 Pro colours

OnePlus also revealed a duo of colours: Volcanic Black and a very striking Emerald Forest. The Volcanic Black version has a finish that OnePlus describes as looking like ‘glittering grains of sand’ and it doesn’t sound too far off the classic OnePlus sandstone finish of old. The Emerald Green has a more traditional anti-glare back that OnePlus said is resistant to fingerprint.

While it’s hardly a surprise, OnePlus also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. OnePlus always uses the top-end chipsets from Qualcomm in its flagship devices so this was also likely to be the case. We’re still waiting for details on other aspects of the device, like screen quality and camera specs.

We’re expecting to hear a lot more details about the OnePlus 10 series over the coming months. The phone will launch first in China, with a wider rollout following (hopefully) soon after.