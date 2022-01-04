 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 10 Pro reveal shows radical new camera design

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

OnePlus has just given us our first glimpse at its upcoming flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone and it certainly looks like the brand is going for a very different look this year.

The OnePlus 10 is coming soon and in typical OnePlus fashion, the Chinese brand has already begun teasing its upcoming device.

First off we’ve got a glimpse of the quirky new rear design, which sports a very obvious camera module once again packing some hefty Hasselblad camera branding.

It’s certainly an acquired taste, but we’re not typically against making the camera module a larger part of the design. Samsung did it well with the Galaxy S21 series and it looks like OnePlus is going down a similar route.

The pictures of the device show three main sensors alongside a flash and the Hasselblad branding. This will be the second year OnePlus has teamed with the iconic camera brand and it’ll be interesting to see how much input Hasselblad has this year.

OnePlus 10 Pro colours

OnePlus also revealed a duo of colours: Volcanic Black and a very striking Emerald Forest. The Volcanic Black version has a finish that OnePlus describes as looking like ‘glittering grains of sand’ and it doesn’t sound too far off the classic OnePlus sandstone finish of old. The Emerald Green has a more traditional anti-glare back that OnePlus said is resistant to fingerprint.

While it’s hardly a surprise, OnePlus also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. OnePlus always uses the top-end chipsets from Qualcomm in its flagship devices so this was also likely to be the case. We’re still waiting for details on other aspects of the device, like screen quality and camera specs.

We’re expecting to hear a lot more details about the OnePlus 10 series over the coming months. The phone will launch first in China, with a wider rollout following (hopefully) soon after.

You might like…

Get creative with temporary tattoos thanks to this quick and painless portable device

Get creative with temporary tattoos thanks to this quick and painless portable device

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
New smart dog collar can monitor your pet’s health like an Apple Watch

New smart dog collar can monitor your pet’s health like an Apple Watch

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
The Withings Body Scan is a smart scale that can keep an eye on your heart

The Withings Body Scan is a smart scale that can keep an eye on your heart

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally unveiled ahead of the Galaxy S22 release

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally unveiled ahead of the Galaxy S22 release

Max Parker 3 hours ago
LG adds OLED evo panel to C2 series, unveils 42-inch OLED TV

LG adds OLED evo panel to C2 series, unveils 42-inch OLED TV

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Samsung unveils world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor

Samsung unveils world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.