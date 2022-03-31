OnePlus 10 Pro: Global release finally revealed and we have all the details

OnePlus has announced the global model of the OnePlus 10 Pro at an online event. Step this way for all the specs, along with pricing and availability details.

Of course, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes as no surprise at all. It initially launched in China marker back on January 11, so we know all about its fresh design with a classy wrap-around camera module and a dual-curved display.

A couple of minor points that are worth noting here is that OnePlus has positioned its fingerprint sensor much higher than before. Another quality-of-life design improvement is a 40%-stronger haptic motor.

OnePlus 10 Pro display and processor

The internal specs are no surprise, either. Around front, there’s a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. While that sounds a lot like the OnePlus 9 Pro screen, we do know that this year’s model has a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus coating.

OnePlus has also implemented dual colour calibration, which means that its colour accuracy as been tested at both 100 and 500 nits.

The phone is driven by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which brings it up to the performance standard of fellow Android flagship phones like the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Talking of which, OnePlus has pinched the HyperBoost gaming performance-boosting engine from its new owner Oppo.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera

OnePlus is making a big deal of its second-generation Hasselblad Camera, though it might look rather familiar on paper. It’s led by a 48MP main sensor, with an 8MP 3.3x telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide in reserve. The latter component is now capable of capturing super-wide 150-degree shots.

The most noticeable difference to the OnePlus 9 Pro is that the 2MP monochrome sensor is no more, which isn’t a huge loss if we’re being honest.

The camera system gains 10-bit colour support on all three of its cameras using the HEIF format, and it captures photos using the DCI-P3 color gamut for 25% more coverage over the usual sRGB. There’s also a new RAW+ function in the Hasselblad Pro Mode that takes three 12-bit RAW photos at differing exposures, then combines the extra info into one strong shot.

OnePlus 10 Pro battery and charging

Away from the camera, one hardware element the OnePlus 10 Pro gains is a larger 5000mAh battery, which should provide suitably bolstered stamina over the 4500mAh OnePlus 9 Pro.

You also get an 80W charger, which means that charging speeds won’t dip despite the larger capacity. OnePlus staff have confirmed in recent days that the 80W SUPERVOOC standard doesn’t support 110 or 120-volt AC power, so American customers will get a 65W charger instead.

OnePlus 10 Pro software

The biggest differentiation factor with this global model of the OnePlus 10 Pro is its software. While the China model packed Oppo’s ColorOS, the global model will stick with OnePlus’s own custom Oxygen OS.

OxygenOS 12 sticks with largely the same sharp UI that we’ve come to know and love. It adds a couple of new features, most notably a new Shelf menu that can be accessed with a drag down from the top right of the screen. This features handy widgets and a universal search function.

OnePlus has also taken partial advantage of Android 12’s smart colour-theming technology, enabling you to select your wallpaper’s palette from one of your own photos.

If you’re worried that OnePlus will switch to ColorOS during the natural life of the OnePlus 10 Pro, it has guaranteed an upgrade to OxygenOS 13. The company has also promised three full Android updates and four years of security updates.

OnePlus 10 Pro pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be offered in two models in the UK and Europe. The 8GB RAM/128GB model in Volcanic Black will sell for £799/€899, while the 12GB/256GB model in Emerald Forest will sell for £899/€999.

Here in the UK, the phone will be offered SIM-free through oneplus.com, John Lewis, and Amazon, while Three will be able to sort you out with a contract. Anyone who pre-orders the phone will be eligible to receive a free set of OnePlus Buds Pro.

Sales start from April 5, 2022.