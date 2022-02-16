OnePlus 10 Pro global release date may have just leaked

The OnePlus 10 Pro may finally have a global release date, at least according to one tipster.

We saw the latest flagship phone from the OnePlus band announced on January 11. However, this was merely for China, and we’ve been waiting for news of a global rollout ever since.

That news may just have arrived courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar, who claims (via 91mobiles) that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in India on either March 15 or 16. It would be very strange if OnePlus further fragmented its OnePlus 10 Pro launch schedule, so this would likely be the date for a global release date.

Brar also claims that OnePlus may officially reveal this rollout date at its February 17 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event. Which, if true, means that we don’t have long to find out.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is shaping up to be a relatively modest step up from the OnePlus 9 Pro, which was one of our favourite phones of 2021.

It will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a very similar triple-camera system (backed by Hasselblad colour tuning) to last year’s model.

Perhaps the biggest – or at least most obvious – advance to the OnePlus 10 Pro will be in the stamina stakes, with a larger 5000 mAh battery and support for 80W wired charging. It’ll also support 50W wireless charging.

The Chinese model shipped with Oppo’s ColorOS, but we’re expecting (and hoping) for OnePlus to sprinkle some of its own OxygenOS on top.