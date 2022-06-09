OnePlus 10 may still be in the works after all

OnePlus could be preparing to launch a plain OnePlus 10 after all, according to one leaker.

Yogesh Brar has taken to Twitter to offer the claim that OnePlus is still working on a vanilla model to accompany the OnePlus 10 Pro that launched earlier in the year.

Brar claims that the this non-Pro model will still be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so it seemingly won’t be another in the spate of recent mid-range Mediatek-powered OnePlus handsets. According to subsequent tweets, this OnePlus 10 – code-named ‘Project Ovaltine’ – will launch some time in July.

This will all come as something of a surprise to anyone who’s been monitoring the brand’s chaotic 2022 release schedule.

When the OnePlus 10 Pro received two separate launches (first in China, then globally) unaccompanied by a regular model, it seemed certain there would be no modestly priced flagship alternative this year. Numerous reports and indications from OnePlus itself suggested that this was indeed the case.

A subsequent spate of mid-range handset launches, including the regionally-limited OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Ace, the OnePlus Nord 2T, and the rumoured OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Ultra, only seemed to confirm the OnePlus 10’s fate.

We’ll have to wait and see how this all pans out, of course. It’s worth pointing out rival tipster Max Jambor last week tweeted that the aforementioned OnePlus 10T would be the last flagship phone from the brand this year, so this is far from a unanimous view.