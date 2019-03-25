One week in, and Energizer’s 18,000 mAH phone has just 3 backers on IndieGoGo

Energizer’s beefy smartphone, boasting an 18,000 mAh battery that can keep the inch-thick phone powered for 50 days of standby time, is having a pretty rough time on crowdfunding site IndieGoGo.

There’s three things to know about the P18K phone.

The first thing to note is the 18,000 mAH battery. The company behind it reckon that’ll give you 90 solid hours of calls, 100 hours of music or the mentioned-above 50 days of standby time.

The second thing to mention is that it is nearly an inch thick, coming in at 22mm. In his hands-on with the device at Mobile World Congress, resident newshound Aatif said: “it’s by far the chunkiest smartphone I’ve ever seen. Pocket-stretchingly thick. You could clobber people with this thing.”

The third thing? Since the phone was put on IndieGoGo at the tail end of last week, only three people have pulled the trigger. These three backers, who in fairness could have bought any number of phones, have raised just $2,725 out of the goal of $1,200,000 set for the P18K.

This last part is a bit of a curveball. The phone got a bunch of press both at MWC and also when it launched on IndieGoGo, however it seems no one likes it enough to actually drop the cash. The campaign hasn’t actually failed yet, however as most crowdfunding campaigns get their biggest wedge of funding during their first few days, creators Avenir Telecom would be right to be nervous.

You can go here if you fancy picking up one of the P18K phones, although as it’s a fixed goal, chances are the campaign is unlikely to get funded. The early-bird option can net you one of the phones for around £417.

