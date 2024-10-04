Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One UI is coming to more Samsung devices, including your TV

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has announced the One UI software – the front-facing interface for the company’s phones, tablets and smartwatches – will soon be spread to more products.

During the company’s 2024 developer conference this week, Samsung revealed plans to bring One UI to its television sets and other home appliances with screens.

Get 500Mbps for £29 a month with Sky Full Fibre

Get 500Mbps for £29 a month with Sky Full Fibre

Get average speeds of 500Mbps with Sky Full Fibre 500 for just £29 a month for two years.

  • Sky
  • 500Mbps
  • £29 a month
View Deal

Samsung isn’t saying precisely which devices will be eligible for One UI and its excellent set of features. However, the rollout will begin next year, Samsung says.

“The company announced that it will integrate the software experience of its major product lines — from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances — under the name One UI next year,” Samsung wrote, via 9to5Google.

“By providing a cohesive product experience and committing to software upgrades for up to seven years, Samsung will continue to bring innovation for its customers.”

For those deep in the Samsung ecosystem, they’ll now be able to expect a more consistent visual experience across the vast array of devices.

It’s better news than Samsung delivered earlier this week when it informed Galaxy phone and tablet owners they wouldn’t be getting Android 15 until early 2025.

The company, which has been somewhat more prompt on that front in recent years, says the Android 15 and One UI 7 beta will be made available to developers before the end of the year, which makes a consumer launch highly unlikely in that timeframe.

Still, at least you’ve got One UI on your fridge freezer’s display to look forward to soon!

You might like…

Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23: What’s the difference?

Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23: What’s the difference?

Jessica Gorringe 6 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15: How do they compare?

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words