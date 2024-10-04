One UI is coming to more Samsung devices, including your TV

Samsung has announced the One UI software – the front-facing interface for the company’s phones, tablets and smartwatches – will soon be spread to more products.

During the company’s 2024 developer conference this week, Samsung revealed plans to bring One UI to its television sets and other home appliances with screens.

Get 500Mbps for £29 a month with Sky Full Fibre Get average speeds of 500Mbps with Sky Full Fibre 500 for just £29 a month for two years. Sky

500Mbps

£29 a month View Deal

Samsung isn’t saying precisely which devices will be eligible for One UI and its excellent set of features. However, the rollout will begin next year, Samsung says.

“The company announced that it will integrate the software experience of its major product lines — from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances — under the name One UI next year,” Samsung wrote, via 9to5Google.

“By providing a cohesive product experience and committing to software upgrades for up to seven years, Samsung will continue to bring innovation for its customers.”

For those deep in the Samsung ecosystem, they’ll now be able to expect a more consistent visual experience across the vast array of devices.

It’s better news than Samsung delivered earlier this week when it informed Galaxy phone and tablet owners they wouldn’t be getting Android 15 until early 2025.

The company, which has been somewhat more prompt on that front in recent years, says the Android 15 and One UI 7 beta will be made available to developers before the end of the year, which makes a consumer launch highly unlikely in that timeframe.

Still, at least you’ve got One UI on your fridge freezer’s display to look forward to soon!