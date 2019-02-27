OnePlus 7 will not have ‘far inferior’ wireless charging

The OnePlus 7 smartphone will not be the first in the range to include wireless charging capacity.

In an interview at MWC, the company’s CEO Pete Lau called wireless charging inferior to the wired charging solution offered by the OnePlus 6T.

“OnePlus charging is one of the best,” Liu told CNET through an interpreter. “Wireless charging is far inferior.”

That doesn’t sound like a man who’s ready to offer a cable-free charging solution for its flagship phone, does it?

Related: MWC 2019

Lau pointed out that the OnePlus 6T can be charged by 50% in just 20 minutes when plugged into the mains. The newest device in the range can be fully replenished in after an hour, thanks to the company’s Fast Charge technology.

Charging a device wirelessly tends to take a lot longer due to the comparative wattage able to reach the battery using this method.

Wireless charging is one of the most requested features from OnePlus fans, but the company is yet to embrace the capability on the majority of flagship phones.

Given OnePlus phones are still undercutting competitors in terms of pricing, the lack of wireless charging is one of the few sacrifices customers have to make when buying a handset from the company.

The OnePlus 7 is sure to be one of the most interesting phones of 2017, with the expectations it will offer 5G compatibility for emerging next-gen mobile networks. It is likely to have 8GB of RAM, coupled by a Snapdragon 855 processor with a QHD 6.5-inch display.

We can expect a launch in around May or June, if history is to be followed. We can also expect a slight price increase that would bring the price closer to £500 for the base 4G model.

Will you be buying the OnePlus 7 when it arrives later this year? Or is the ‘T’ model always the superior handset in the cycle? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.