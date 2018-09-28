First OnePlus 6T teaser video hints at its most advanced new feature

OnePlus has released its first official teaser video for the OnePlus 6T, delivering a strong hint the device will arrive with an advanced in-display fingerprint sensor.

In a tweet, the company posted a short clip inviting followers to “unlock the future” with the OnePlus 6T. The image presented, appearing to show beams emerging from a print baring a ‘T’, hints at an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has already confirmed its next device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will go by the feature name Screen Unlock.

Speaking to CNET earlier in September the company said: “We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”

Now we’ll wait and see whether the feature is the optical sensor we’ve seen within some handsets in China, or whether it’ll be the Qualcomm-powered ultrasonic sensor we expect to see in the Samsung Galaxy S10 range.

The feature was also teased in an official teaser in India, featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. “What if I told you there’s a cooler way to unlock your phone? The new OnePlus 6T is coming,” he says, as the words “touch the innovation” flash up on-screen.

If you’re among those OnePlus fans desperate to take the new feature for a spin, then OnePlus is running its traditional public testing program. The Lab: OnePlus 6T Edition it seeking English-speaking users to test the next-gen handset.

“We’re looking for 10 more people to join us in this tradition,” the company writes in a blog post. “The selected will have a common mission – to go hands on with our latest product and share with the community your in-depth review. Once selected, we’ll send you a review unit of the OnePlus 6T, and you’ll be amongst the first ones to receive the OnePlus 6T all over the world. Share your detailed unboxing impressions and in-depth review with our community, and you just might become the next influential voice in tech!”

Will you be checking out the OnePlus 6T? Will it turn out to be the best smartphone of 2018? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.