:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus users are on the fast track to Android 16

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OnePlus 13 owners can now take an early version of Android 16 for a spin, making them the first folks outside of the Pixel family to gain access.

Google is aiming to push 2025’s major Android update a lot earlier this year and part of that is getting beta versions out into the wild to some of the best Android phones.

Upgrade to the Motorola Egde 50 Pro at a bargain price

Upgrade to the Motorola Egde 50 Pro at a bargain price

With a gorgeous 6.7-inch high resolution OLED display, and the ability to reach a full battery in just 20 minutes of charging, the Motorola Egde 50 Pro is a great phone made even better by the fact that it’s going for almost half its initial price tag.

  • Voxi
  • Was £599
  • Now just £309.60
View Deal

So far, through a couple of beta versions, only the company’s homegrown Pixel phones have had access to Android 16. The fact Google is spreading the love to OnePlus’ 2025 flagship could mean development is going quite well and it’s a good sign OnePlus owners might be among the first to Android 16 when it eventually rolls out.

OnePlus detailed the release of Android 16 Beta 2 for OnePlus 13 users in a community post today, but cautioned only developers and advanced users should take it for a spin.

“By releasing Android 16 at this early stage, we hope to empower app developers and early adopters in our community to build even better software experiences,” OnePlus said in the post.

It says users should avoid if they don’t have experience in software development, rely on the phone as their main handset or are unfamiliar with flashing devices and installing custom ROMs.

The company also warns “there is a risk of BRICKING your phone, so read the instructions carefully and be 100% sure of what you are doing.”

If you’ve headed those warnings there are loads of issues to be wary of too, such as restarts when answering calls via Bluetooth headsets, a blurry camera viewfinder, display errors when recording video and loads more.

So, yeah, it’s not going to be a great experience, but if you’re an experienced tinkerer who wants to test drive Google’s next OS through to release and doesn’t mind if their OnePlus 13 dies a death, now’s your chance.

A good sign

The Android 15 rollout has been one of the most fraught of recent years with companies like Samsung only just beginning to roll out its update to devices released in 2024. It’s a good sign that the beta versions are already coming to third-parties, even though we certainly wouldn’t recommend downloading them at this point.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Best Android Phone 2025: See where the Galaxy S25 Ultra stands

Best Android Phone 2025: See where the Galaxy S25 Ultra stands

Thomas Deehan 4 weeks ago
Best OnePlus Phones 2025: The top OnePlus handsets we’ve tested

Best OnePlus Phones 2025: The top OnePlus handsets we’ve tested

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Best Android Tablet 2025: Our top choices, rated and reviewed

Best Android Tablet 2025: Our top choices, rated and reviewed

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access