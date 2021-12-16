One of the best photo editing apps around finally lands on iPhone

The Pixelmator Photo app, one of the best and more affordable alternatives to the Photoshop suite has landed on iPhone for the first time.

The high-powered image editing app has only been available on iPad and Mac, but that changes today with the launch of Pixelmator Photo for iPhone.

The company is also offering a 50% discount on the app to celebrate the launch, meaning its $3.99 in the US and £3.49 in the UK. Not bad. Not bad at all. However, if you’ve already bought the iPad app, you’ll naturally get it for free.

As the name would suggest, this app is more focused on tuning up your photos, rather than a range of images. The company is promising support for Apple’s ProRAW image format, along with 600 over RAW image formats. As you’d expect, there’s proper integration with the Photos app and iCloud Photos.

It’s also integrated with Apple’s Share menu meaning that if you’re browsing an image in iCloud Photos, you can quickly share to edit in Pixelmator Photo and changes can be synced back neatly across all of your devices.

The App Store description reads: “Pixelmator Photo is the most powerful photo editing app ever designed for a mobile device. It features over 30 desktop-class color adjustments, support for over 600 RAW image formats, including Apple ProRAW, deep integration with the Photos app and iCloud Photos, tools powered by groundbreaking machine learning technologies, and much more.”

The company is best known for its Pixelmator Pro app for Mac, which quickly convinced me Photoshop was a luxury I no longer needed, given its expensive subscription costs.

In a blog post announcing the update today, the company writes: “Pixelmator Photo, the most powerful photo editor ever designed for a mobile device, is now available on iPhone. From the very first day we released Pixelmator Photo on iPad, we’ve dreamed about having this editor on our iPhones and we’re beyond excited to announce that it’s finally here.”