One of the best OnePlus 7 software tricks is coming to the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 6 and 6T users will not have to upgrade their handset to receive a new software trick that debuted on the OnePlus 7.

ZenMode will be arriving on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T as part of the OxygenOS 9.5 update, which is based on the Android Pie operating system.

This optional mode turns off all the functions of your phone for 30 minutes except receiving calls, making emergency calls, and using the camera — and you cannot switch it off before its time is up. This makes it ideal for when you’re working or studying.

ZenMode bears some resemblance to Focus Mode, an update coming to Android Q. This allows you to pause individual apps so is a more sensitive, finely tuned distraction-blocker.

If you’ve got a OnePlus 6T then you’ll be able to try out the latest Android Q Beta 3 right now; here’s how to install it.

There are two other big software changes coming to OxygenOS 9.5: Nightscape 2.0 (a low-light photography feature), and a screen recorder. We still haven’t received confirmation of whether the screen recorder will make its way to 2018’s OnePlus handsets, but unfortunately Nightscape 2.0 will not be coming to the previous generation, as the hardware is not compatible.

The hardware difference likely just comes down to unbridgeable disparities in camera specifications.

The OnePlus 7’s main camera has a 48-megapixel resolution, which dwarfs that of the OnePlus 6T (16-megapixels). The camera is actually one of the few major differences between the two smartphones. A more impressive upgrade would likely be the OnePlus 7 Pro, which has a triple rear camera, 90Hz QHD+ OLED screen, and a pop-up selfie camera. But whereas the OnePlus 7 is selling at the same launch price as the OnePlus 7 (£499), the starting price of the OnePlus 7 Pro is £649 ($699).