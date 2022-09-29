 large image

One of best AirPods Pro 2 features may be coming to original AirPods Pro

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The iOS 16.1 release looks sure to arrive bearing a mighty gift for owners of the original AirPods Pro earphones.

A look inside the third public beta of iOS 16.1 shows support for the Adaptive Transparency feature, recently announced for the second-generation AirPods Pro at Apple’s Far Out event in September (via MacRumors).

The feature is an enhanced version of the current transparency mode, intelligently altering its strength to react to sudden high decibel noises. For example, it’ll dim the abrasive loud sounds of police and ambulance sirens, or construction noises, so you can hear what’s going on around you.

At the time it didn’t seem likely the feature would tickle down to owners of the original AirPods Pro, because it is thought to rely on the H2 chip that is only present on the AirPods Pro 2.

However, it has been spotted by Reddit users within the new beta for iOS 16.1, which is likely to roll out to all consumers next month. The AirPods section of the Settings app now features an Adaptive Transparency toggle, even if you’re using the first-generation model.

It’s not clear how the feature would work minus the H2 chip. During the launch event, Apple pointed out the key benefit of the new chip was ore advanced computational audio processing. The chip doubles the power of the noise cancellation tech and improved overall audio performance.

Apple says: “The brand-new H2 chip carries out more functions than ever, using computational algorithms to deliver even smarter noise cancellation, superior three-dimensional sound, and more efficient battery life — all at once.”

Hopefully, its presence within the beta isn’t a mistake, but it will be interesting to see how the feature works if it does indeed come to the original AirPods Pro earbuds.

