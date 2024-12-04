Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One iPhone 17 Pro component in particular could be a major step up

Jon Mundy

Fresh claims suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro is in for a sweeping upgrade to one particular component.

Tipster Jukanlosreve has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that the iPhone 17 Pro series will feature an all-new type of display technology.

Apparently, Apple’s next flagship phone will utilise so-called Low-Dielectric TEE technology. The benefits of this would seem to be many, as the poster claims that “Low-Dielectric TEE improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability, and enhances overall performance”.

In a subsequent post the tipster clarifies that Low-Dielectric TEE is distinct from LTPO+, which is the panel technology that had previously been tipped for Apple’s next smartphone refresh. Count us intrigued.

If there’s one thing most reputable sources seem to be aligning on, it’s that the iPhone 17 series is going to represent one of those major revamp years after a couple of minor revamps.

This could include a fresh design (we’ve essentially had the same basic iPhone look since 2020’s iPhone 12), as well as the possible launch of a super-slim variant. An iPhone Air, if you will – though not all of us on the TrustedReviews team are convinced that such a thing is even necessary.

Might we finally see Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion display technology finally coming to the non-Pro models? Quite possible, if those rumours are to be believed.

We could also be looking at bolstered telephoto and selfie cameras, as well as a reduced Dynamic Island notch.

Now it seems we can add a better, tougher, and more efficient display to the list of features to look out for.

Our site Editor max Parker reviewed the current iPhone 16 Pro, and found it to be “A very good iPhone with upgrades in most of the right places”. There’s no denying Apple’s smartphone line-up could use a bit of a revamp though.

