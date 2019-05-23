One-Day Philips Hue Deal: Save 27% on these incredible Outdoor Garden Lighting Bundles

Expand your Philips Hue set-up into your outdoor space in time for summer hosting. As the sun goes down on another BBQ, ask Alexa to turn on the lights and get 27% off three bundle sets, down to £79.99 (from £109.98) on Amazon now.

If you’re one of the lucky ones that has their smart home system completed to perfection, it might be time to branch out into the wilderness. Ideal for if you enjoy spending time in the garden, and especially if you are indeed the hostess with the mostest, choose between the Lucca, Tuar, or Turaco Philips Hue garden wall lantern and get a motion sensor included in these three amazing bundles, now reduced to £79.99.

Just like their indoor bulbs, the Philips Hue garden lanterns are easy to control. Choose between automatic timers, or control from your app. Prepared to face the elements, Philips Hue’s outdoor lighting range is waterproof and durable, undergoing intense testing to ensure they’ll continue to function under all weather conditions.

Including all the fixtures you need in order to safely and securely attach to your exterior wall, these bundles also come with the added bonus of the Motion Sensor. This means there’s no need to reach for your phone or ask Alexa to turn on the garden lights when you’re already enjoying the outdoors. There is also a dusk to dawn sensor, meaning your Philips Hue garden lights will only come on when it’s actually dark outside.

Both connect via Wi-Fi to your Hue Bridge, so simply take it wherever you need your Philips Hue devices to detect movement for a seamless lighting experience.

Each of the garden lighting bundles reduced by 27% offer dimmable warm white lights in a smart aluminium casing. Choose between the Lucca, Tuar, or Turaco and throw in a motion sensor to complete the system, too. Available for one day only, jump on this dreamy deal. Smart home? More like, smart garden.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

Why we’re different Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.