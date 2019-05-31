Get the Google Home Mini, already reduced down from £33.99 to £27.75, with a further 10% off using the MyMemory code HURRY if you purchase by midnight tonight.

“OK, Google. Tell me a good deal.” A big contender in the smart speaker market, you can buy the already ridiculously affordable Google Home Mini for just £24.98 today and smart-ify your home.

To redeem this amazing discount, all you have to do is enter the code HURRY and hit apply once you’ve added the smart speaker to your basket before the offer ends tonight.

Gone are the days of ‘Google-ing it’ that we once knew, you can now ask Google directly with its selection of smart speakers, the Home Mini being in the lower price bracket of the range. Alongside the Google Home and Google Home Max, the Home Mini can bring together any of your other smart home gadgets, including the likes of Philips Hue bulbs, Nest thermostats and security cameras, and so much more.

Within the speaker itself you can benefit from having your query answered, from the very British topic of conversation of talking about the weather, to asking Google to tell a joke. We’ll warn you, though, it would appear that most smart speakers dabble predominantly in dad jokes. Of course, you can also set reminders and alarms and play your favourite songs too.

All in a neat, pebble-like design, the Google Home Mini will assimilate itself well into your décor without being an eye-sore, which we think is a real bonus.

With an original RRP of £49, the Google Home Mini was already the money saving choice for smart speakers. Take an extra 10% off today using the MyMemory code HURRY and you’ll be saving 50% overall.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.