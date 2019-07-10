One Day Deal: Save £85 on the Linksys Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

In the run up to Amazon Prime Day 2019, Amazon is showing off a few great deals like a big tease. Today, we’ve got the cracking Linksys VELOP Mesh Wi-Fi System, which is a bit of a mouthful to say, but a great piece of networking gear at a solid price.

Today only, it’s going for £134.99, a deep discount of £85 on the usual price of £219.99. If you’re struggling with bad internet, particularly if you’ve got thick walls or a sprawling house, the Linksys VELOP mesh could be the answer. It’s a mesh system that provides Wi-Fi throughout a wide area, ensuring your devices can connect to your router wherever they are.

Linksys Mesh Wi-Fi System – One Day Deal Linksys VELOP Intelligent Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3-Pack (AC3900) For one day only, you can save a massive £85 off the Linksys Mesh Wi-Fi System, giving you a better home connection for less.

The improvements can be substantial. Depending on the construction of your home, certain places may be getting poor Wi-Fi signal. But you’ll already know if it’s a problem that afflicts where you live, because it’s incredibly annoying to experience signal interruptions when you’re at home.

The Linksys VELOP Mesh should work with all known UK internet and broadband providers, and set-up should be a case of connecting one Velop Node to wherever your internet comes in, and a few minutes of tinkering with the LinkSys app should get you online.

From there, you’ll experience better internet as you move from room to room, as it links you to different nodes depending on which is closest. For any gamers out there, this can be a godsend, ensuring that you maintain a great connection regardless of where you decide to boot up a match.

Using the LinkSys app, you’ll also get remote access to your wifi: you can pause the internet, see who is online, create a guest network or even schedule Wi-Fi access to set up routines to can the internet for study and sleeping time, if you so desire.

Just remember, this deal is only available for today only so if you do feel like giving your home Wi-Fi a serious boost then don’t let this cracking offer pass you by.

