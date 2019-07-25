Get Logitech’s universal smart remote with a massive £182.99 saving in this Amazon one-day deal.

Buy now: Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control Now £117 (save 61%)

The god of entertainment, amass complete control over your entertainment system and other home devices with one resounding answer, the Logitech Harmony Elite remote control, now reduced by a tremendous amount.

Usually retailing at a blood draining £299.99, Amazon has cut the price by well over half the price. Don’t hesitate on this shockingly good deal; make sure you buy the Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control by midnight tonight for £117 before it ends.

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control Deal Logitech Harmony Elite Advanced TV and Home Entertainment Remote Control, Hub and App

Tired of having multiple remotes cluttering up your coffee table? Wish there was one device that could do it all? Well, we hate to sound like a lonely-hearts advertisement, but the Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control might just be The One. Able to take control of not only what you see on your screen, this device can also control up to 15 devices around your home.

Complete with a remote and hub, download the Harmony app and everyone in your household can have their own unique control, too with the ability to favourite specific TV channels and functions you regularly want to utilise. From the standard ability of flicking between channels to turning smart lights on and off, skipping a song on your Bluetooth speaker and telling the thermostat to turn down the heat.

Working seamlessly with smart home gadgets like Philips Hue bulbs and Nest thermostats, the Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa AI – perfect if you’ve already got an Amazon Echo device set up in your home.

With all the freedom smart gadgets give you, have all the means to control, schedule and switch off in one handy place with the Logitech Harmony Elite remote control and Harmony app. Now down to just £117, save 61% on the gadget that really is putting smart into smart home.

