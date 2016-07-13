Once you’ve watched golf with HoloLens, you’ll never tee-off without it

Watching an entire four-day golf tournament on television takes almost as much serious commitment, dedication and patience as playing the game.

Thankfully, Microsoft and the PGA Tour have partnered up to add a little tech razzmatazz via the former’s awesome HoloLens platform.

Demonstrated by developer TaqTile at the Worldwide Partner conference (via Neowin), the tool allows wearers to explore a 16-foot holographic golf course.

The imagery is provided by Bing Maps and can be explored using HoloLens with voice and gesture controls.

Additionally, wearers will be able to see shot positions for each player at the event, while also comparing two different players’ performances at a particular hole or across the entire course.

It’s all accompanied by the requisite scorecards for the players you’re following.

The tool, if it ever comes to market, could be a great tool for golf fans seeking more in-depth information to accompany their golf viewing habits.

With most of the golf coverage, including this weekend’s Open Championship, now on Sky, it would sure beat sitting through all those commercials.

It might even keep us awake through some of the more pedestrian moments.

Check out the demo in the video below.