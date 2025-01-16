Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

On Switch 2, Mario Kart could become more chaotic than ever

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A year from now we might be reminiscing about the good old days of Mario Kart when you only had to worry about 11 other drivers firing those green shells at you.

Because, while the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal focused almost exclusively on giving us a tour of the hardware, we seemingly got a look at the next Mario Kart game – the 9th in the official canon.

Get the iPhone 14 Plus for just £509

Get the iPhone 14 Plus for just £509

Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 14 Plus for just £509 in ‘Like new’ refurbished condition.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished
  • Now £509
View Deal

Given Nintendo isn’t planning on showcasing games until the rumoured April 2 Direct stream, those few seconds of gameplay are going to have to tide us over for 10 weeks!

Everyone’s been searching for clues and IGN noticed that there were a grand total of 24 positions on the starting grid. Considering there’s always been 12 in previous games, this could be a recipe for the chaotic action to be further ramped up.

As the site points out, this doesn’t confirm the amount of competitors is going to double, but those precious few seconds of gameplay do tell us that 14 racers do appear at certain points. Interesting. This might be a way for Mario Kart 9 to differentiate itself from the previous games in the series.

The last time Nintendo released a new mainline Mario game was Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U in 2014. That eventually became Mario Kart 8: Deluxe for the Switch.

The key new features that time were anti-gravity racing, which allowed you to scale walls and ceilings, ATVs added to the vehicle line ups, and Koopalings becoming playable characters. Our favourite new weapon was the Piranha Plant, which made a dive for anyone in your vicinity.

There’s sure to be a host of new features beyond the addition of more drivers. We’re already counting down to April 2.

Mario Kart trumped Switch 2

The Switch 2 reveal told us very little we didn’t already suspect. It didn’t feel like it was the event we crave as tech enthusiasts. Indeed, the presence of a new Mario Kart game was bigger news and more exciting than the hardware. Perhaps its ok that the hardware looks like a boring upgrade? Because, with Nintendo, it’s always about the games and quite often about Mario games.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Here are the five things I need from the Switch 2 to buy it at launch

Here are the five things I need from the Switch 2 to buy it at launch

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: What’s new with the console?

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: What’s new with the console?

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled alongside first new Mario Kart in 11 years

Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled alongside first new Mario Kart in 11 years

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access