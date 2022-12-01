On of 2022’s most enjoyable games hits Xbox Game Pass next week

The Xbox Game Pass hits just keep on coming in December, with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga headlining the games subscribers can access as part of this month’s drop.

One of the year’s most enjoyed and best reviewed games will be available from December 6 on cloud, console and PC, as part of a Game Pass membership.

The fitting tribute to 40 years of Star Wars magic enables gamers to play levels and enjoy characters from all nine films in the iconic Skywalker Saga with fun and challenging combat, and stunning graphics to make it the best looking Lego video game ever.

Our own Thomas Deehan awarded the Lego Star Wars: The SkyWalker Saga a near-perfect 4.5 score and praised the vast world of content, massive levels, revamped combat and enjoyable co-op feature.

He concluded: “The sheer scope of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is tough to comprehend, but it means that fans of the series (and Lego games in general) will have enough content to keep them engaged for quite some time. With fun, accessible gameplay, stunning graphics and incredible attention to detail, it’s hard to imagine a better homage to the Star Wars series than what Traveller’s Tales has achieved here.”

Elsewhere, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will benefit immediately with Eastward, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC) dropping today.

Hello Neighbour 2 is a day one launch on December 6, while Chained Echoes will arrive on December 8 as another day one release. The Xbox One version of Metal: Hellsinger launches on December 8 too. We’re also pretty pumped about the release of High on Life for cloud, console and PC on December 13, given the premise and the talent (Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame).

It reads: “Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic, talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world!”

Finally, we’ll get Potion Craft (13/12), Hotwheels Unleashed (15/12) and Rainbow Billy (15/12) to round out the first half of the month.