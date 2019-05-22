The Olympus TG-6 is the successor to our favourite waterproof camera

Looking for a tough camera that can handle summer photographic duty while your phone stays safely tucked inside your pocket? The new Olympus TG-6 is the updated version of our favourite waterproof camera from last year.

Things tend to move slowly in the rugged camera world and the Olympus TG-6 isn’t a radical overhaul of last year’s model.

New features include an improved rear screen, which has had its resolution bumped to 1.04-million dots, and a built-in 2x digital tele-converter which helps double its 4x zoom.

Otherwise, it’s largely the same 12-megapixel tough nut as the TG-5 – it’s waterproof down to 15 metres, freezeproof to -10C, dustproof, crushproof to 100kg, shockproof and dustproof. In other words, you’ll likely perish before it does.

Related: Best waterproof cameras

The TG-5 was already pretty adept at taking macro shots, but that’s now available in Program and Aperture Priority modes, which means you get as close to 1cm to your subjects in those modes. Olympus has also apparently added an anti-reflective coating to the sensor to reduce ghosts and flaring.

It’s a slight shame that rugged compacts like this haven’t yet embraced larger one-inch sensors or touchscreens, although the latter is perhaps understandable given the difficulty of using them when covered in water droplets.

You’ll be able to buy the Olympus T-G6 from early July 2019 for £449.99. We’ll be testing it soon to see how it compares to new rivals like the Fujifilm XP140 and action cameras like the DJI Osmo Action.

You’ll also be able to buy it with a new range of accessories, including an Underwater Case that protects it down to 45 metres, and Fisheye Converter, and a Lens Barrier, although Olympus hasn’t yet confirmed how much these will cost.

If you order the TG-6 before 19 August 2019, you’ll also get a free ‘Adventure Kit’ (apparently worth £49.99) that includes a durable case, floating handstrap and an ice bag to hold your drinks.