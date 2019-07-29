Snap up the Olympus E-M10 Mark II with two lenses for a ridiculous £399

Amazon Prime Day brought us some cracking camera deals, but Jessops might have just topped the lot with its price slash on Olympus’ classic OM-D E-M10 Mark II travel camera – you can pick one up with two zoom lenses for an amazing £399.

That’s an incredible deal for one of the best Micro Four Thirds cameras in recent years, particularly as it comes bundled with two lenses that cover pretty much all the focal lengths you’ll likely need on your summer travels – and all with higher photo quality than your smartphone.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm and 40-150mm lenses An incredible deal on this excellent Micro Four Thirds cameras with two lenses. The E-M10 Mark II has five-axis image stabilisation, a 16-megapixel Four Thirds sensor and a 2.36-million dot EVF. The two lenses themselves are worth over £200 each, making this a superb buy for travel or general photography.

Those two lenses are the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 and a 40-150mm f/4-5.6, which gives you the equivalent of 3.8x zoom. With both of these lenses worth over £200 each on their own, you’re effectively getting the camera itself for free – and the OM-D E-M10 Mark II is an excellent camera in its own right.

Despite its petite size, the 342g OM-D E-M10 Mark II packs in five-axis image stabilisation, a 16.1-megapixel Four Thirds Live MOS sensor, and a still impressive 2.36-million-dot EVF. Thanks to its 8.5fps burst shooting, this is also a camera that’s just as happy tackling action scenes as it is travel landscapes.

In our review of the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II we said that it’s “undeniably a handsome, well-built and highly specified camera that’s capable of taking fine images. Despite being a junior model in the OM-D line-up, it defies its billing by offering many of the key features found in its more advanced siblings.”

Our review concluded: “When you examine the differences between the camera and the next model up, the OM-D E-M5 Mark II, the E-M10 Mark II looks like something of a bargain, being around £320 cheaper at current street prices.” And that was when its cost £550 (body only) without any lenses, highlighting what a steal this Jessops offer is.

