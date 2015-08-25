Olympus E-M10 Mark II compact mirrorless camera announced

Olympus has announced a follow-up to last year’s excellent E-M10 compact mirrorless camera.

The Olympus E-M10 Mark II is another compact power-house with a reasonable price. Once again, its metallic frame and extensive manual controls (this time more pronounced) belie its sub-£600 price.

It retains the original’s 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds image sensor and tilting 3-inch touchscreen, but it also adds some important new features.

Undoubtedly the biggest of these is built-in 5-axis image stabilisation, which is a feature previously associated with higher-end cameras in the OM-D range.

Joining Wi-Fi this time around is NFC connectivity, which will help with the smartphone pairing process.

Curiously, on the video front, Olympus has stuck with 1080p recording. Why 4K has been skipped is something of a mystery.

The Olympus E-M10 Mark II will hit UK shops in mid-September, and it will retail for £549.99 lens-free. Alternatively, you can grab one with a M.Zuiko 14-42mm pancake lens for £649.99. Add an M.Zuiko 40‑150mm lens on top of that and it’ll cost £749.99.

There’ll also be the option of an E-M10 Mark II with an M.Zuiko 14‑150mm lens for £799.99.