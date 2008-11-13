OLPC XO To See UK Launch

Hurrah. I think.

Continuing the charity theme this week, following on from Dell’s Art house (PRODUCT) RED Studio laptops the OLPC foundation is set to make its XO system available in the UK. As well as, in fact, the entirety of Europe.



Obviously the OLPC Foundation isn’t bringing the XO to Europe out of the goodness of its heart – so to speak. The systems will be available to buy as part of the Give 1, Get 1 scheme already running in the US. The idea being, if you couldn’t guess from the name, that you buy yourself an XO and OLPC gives one to a needy child somewhere in the world. Everyone’s a winner, to coin a phrase.



OLPC is partnering with Amazon to run the scheme, which launches on the 17th. UK customers will be paying £254, which may raise some eyebrows considering there’s a donate-only option in the US costing a mere $199. However, when we’re talking about a charitable organisation its hard to be too annoyed by having the increased costs of running the scheme in Europe passed onto the participants.



So, anyone interested?



Link:

OLPC.