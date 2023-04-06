 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OLED MacBook Pros reportedly not arriving until 2026

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

According to analyst Ross Young, it seems that the world won’t be getting OLED 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros until 2026.

Display analyst Ross Young recently tweeted out a Reuters article on Samsung investing $3.1 bln into OLED production in South Korea, noting that, “This fab is for 14” and 16” OLED MacBook Pro’s from 2026.” Young has previously commented that Apple’s current focus is bringing OLED displays to its iPad line and not MacBook Pro.

However, also according to Young, there may be another OLED MacBook that launches before a Pro does: the MacBook Air. Reportedly, Apple is working on an OLED MacBook Air with an expected release date sometime in 2024, while Young also expects an OLED iPad Pro to launch during the first half of 2024.

As of now, Apple relies on OLED displays for iPhone and Apple Watch, though rumors have been fairly consistent for a while now that other Apple products are expected to also get that same OLED treatment. Considering Young’s track record as a reliable leaker and analyst, his expectation that we’ll be seeing new OLED products from Apple soon makes a lot of sense. Though, of course, this is all speculation right now.

A lot is happening behind the scenes, reportedly, when it comes to displays in Apple products. Recently, news broke that Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade its entire iPhone line to LPTO OLED displays that allow for 120Hz refresh rates currently only found in iPhone Pro and Pro Max. Though, the report says that we’ll still have to wait a few years before that kind of OLED kit makes its way into the standard iPhone.

Once again, though, this is all just rumor and speculation right now. Apple doesn’t really announce what’s coming in future products, so we’ll all have to wait.

You might like…

Google rolls back unpopular Google Drive file limits

Google rolls back unpopular Google Drive file limits

Ruben Circelli 9 mins ago
Call of Duty upgrades its anti-cheat software Ricochet

Call of Duty upgrades its anti-cheat software Ricochet

Ruben Circelli 16 mins ago
Nintendo might be done making mobile Mario games

Nintendo might be done making mobile Mario games

Ruben Circelli 18 mins ago
Sony patents controller that can change temperature

Sony patents controller that can change temperature

Ruben Circelli 21 mins ago
iOS 17 could give a much-loved feature an overdue revamp

iOS 17 could give a much-loved feature an overdue revamp

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Your old iPhone could soon lose Apple Music, Apple TV and more

Your old iPhone could soon lose Apple Music, Apple TV and more

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.