Your Samsung TV may give up on Netflix next month

Your Samsung smart TV may be losing some of its smarts next month. Netflix has published a support page on its website stating that certain “older Samsung TVs” will be cut off at the start of December.

How old is not clear for now, nor are the exact reasons, which Samsung only refers to with the thoroughly ambiguous term “technical limitations”.

“On December 2, Netflix will no longer be supported on a small number of older devices due to technical limitations,” a Netflix spokesperson told CNET. “We’ve notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted.”

That means that if you haven’t had an email from Netflix, then you’re probably safe from this round of cuts, though it doesn’t hugely inspire confidence that your current smart TV will remain smart forever.

The good news is that Netflix is still supported on a ridiculous number of devices, and most of them will work on any TV with an HDMI port – which is to say any television made in the last decade. Devices that have their own Netflix app range from the cheap and cheerful Chromecast all the way up to the pricier Xbox One X, with 4K-supporting versions inbetween from Amazon, Google, Apple and Roku.

If you’re impacted and are going to take this as an excuse to consider a new television, then you should consult two sources before making your decision. The first, obviously, is our list of the best TVs you can buy. Second, if Netflix is all important to you, it’s worth giving the company’s own list of recommended sets a once over. It’s hard to imagine Netflix recommended TVs losing their connectivity any time soon, after all.

